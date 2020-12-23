WRAY, Dorothy

WRAY (Shump), Dorothy "Dot"



Passed away on December 19, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1926, in Dayton, to Gilbert and Maude Shump, who preceded her in death. On May 14, 1949, she married Gordon Lee Wray and he passed away on June 26, 2002. She is also preceded in death by her sons, Gordon Lee (Butch) Wray, Jr., Jeff Wray and her daughter, Mindy Sloane. She is survived by her daughters, Lori Mendel, April Hanauer (Mark) and Suzanne Gord (Aaron); 13 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren (and one on the way) and one Great-Great-Grandchild on the way.



She had a life that spanned the great depression to the coronavirus pandemic of 2020. She told many happy stories of working for Standard Brands when she was a young woman and worked for the British during WWII. In later years, she drove the bus for Carousel House Nursery School and worked for the post office in Waynesville where she retired in 1991.



She was an avid reader and was always interested in learning new things. Even at 94, she was amazingly adept with technology and was active on Facebook, with texting, and regularly playing Words with Friends.



She loved "Gone with the Wind", The Golden Girls, coffee and jelly-filled donuts from Donut Haus, road trips, and TV game shows, especially Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She spent many happy afternoons playing crazy rummy and "cutthroat" euchre.



She was wonderfully optimistic and was always there for her children. She was the best mom ever and never missed saying "sweet dreams" when she wished you goodnight. She leaves behind a host of family and friends who hope they made her days merrier.



The family would like to thank the remarkable medical professionals at Kettering Hospital for the extraordinary



compassion and care they showed to our mother. Their kindness during an enormously painful time meant more than we can say. Online condolences can be sent to



