WOSSUM, Morgan P.



Age 88, of Fairfield, died Monday, May 21, 2021. He was born October 27, 1932, in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Nannie Bell Daughtery. Morgan served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1955. In 1959, he married Carol in Wyoming, Ohio. Morgan is survived by his wife, Carol and daughters, Karen and Gale and his brother, Ron. Donations can be made in Morgan's memory to Friends at Takoda Trails, 350 Kolb Drive, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Avance Funeral Home is assisting the family.

