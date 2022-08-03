WORTHY, James



Age 77, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Evening visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com