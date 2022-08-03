journal-news logo
X

WORTHY, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WORTHY, James

Age 77, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Evening visitation will be held 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Paul AME Zion Church, 4544 Laurel Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
HELTON, Ronald
4
HAGGARD, Mary
5
BROWN, Jesse
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top