WORTHINGTON, Cynthia



Cynthia (Cinny Lephart) Worthington, 70, passed away Sunday, November 27. A graduate of Alter High School in Kettering and Ohio University, she resided in Lancaster, with 100 acres and horses, then other cities and states. She had 3 brothers, their wives, 1 sister and her husband. She was an aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Memorial, Fisher- Cheney Funeral Home, 1124 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373 on Saturday, December 10 from 2-4PM.

