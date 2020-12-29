X

WORTHEN, Jeffrey David

60, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born January 8, 1960, in Springfield, the son of David R. and Nancy (Smith) Worthen. Jeffrey spent time doing piecework at Montgomery County Workshops for several years. Survivors include two siblings, Jay Worthen (Colleen) Miamisburg and Jill Fenner (Ken

Pennington) Springfield; two nephews, Andrew and Matthew Worthen and one niece, Jamie Page (KJ). He was preceded in death by his parents. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

