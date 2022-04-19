journal-news logo
WORTHAM, Antoinette

WORTHAM, Antoinette "Bamm"

Age 58, departed unexpectedly on April 9, 2022, in Silver Spring, MD. Survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 A.M. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 502 Pontiac Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417 (live stream www.mtolivedayton.org). Interment Woodland Cemetery. "MASK ARE REQUIRED" HHRoberts.com.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

