Worley, Robert E.



Robert E. Worley, age 94, of Gratis, OH passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at the Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton, OH. He was born February 5, 1930 in Campbellstown, OH to the late Charles T. and Lannie (Ketron) Worley. Bob was a U.S. Army Veteran that served during the Korean War; he retired from Dayton Tire and Rubber; was Past Master and member of the Camden Masonic Lodge #159 and was also a Scottish Rite Mason; and was a charter member of the Gratis Eagles #4289. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Zellia Combs Worley; daughter Sharon Asher; brothers Lonnie Worley, Charles Worley Jr, Ralph Worley and Frank Worley; sister Betty Worley; and daughter-in-law Alecia Worley. He is survived by his sons Bobby (Sandy) Worley, Ralph Worley (Jane Elliott), James Worley and Mike (Karen) Worley; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 from 10:00 am until time of funeral service at 11:30 am at the Gard Funeral Home, 113 Ada Doty Street, Gratis, OH with Pastor Mark Crary officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



