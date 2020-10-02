X

WORLEY, Mary

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WORLEY, Mary Alice Age 80, of Springfield, Ohio, formerly of Plattsburg and London, OH, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. Memorial service Oct. 3, 4:15 p.m. at Faith Assembly Worship Center, London. Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory, Springfield, OH.

