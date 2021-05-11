WORKS, Daniel Edward



Age 69, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on May 7, 2021, at his home. He was born on October 25, 1951, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Carol (Miller) Works. He attended Ross and Badin Schools, went to technical college and served in the U.S. Navy. On December 19, 1970, he married Brenda Winsted and together they raised four daughters. He was employed as an assembler for Dover Corporation for over 30 years and was an owner/developer of Midwest Natural Gas Nozzle Company. Dan was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #36 in Hamilton. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Works; four daughters, Elly (Randy) Parks, Angie (Tony) Pingleton, Debbie (the late Michael) Pingleton; and Danielle (Scott) Estes; his grandchildren, Ben Pingleton, John Pingleton, Drew Dietz, Courtney Pingleton, Zach (fiancé Kiersten Taylor) Pingleton, Zoe (Talon Wolter) Pingleton, Sammi Pingleton, Lily Pingleton, Chad Estes, Taya Estes and Mikey Pingleton; great-grandchildren, Gibson Piedel, Jaxson Pingleton, and Parker Pingleton; one brother Jimmy (Donna) Works; and five sisters, Mary (Harry) Holbert, Linda (Jerry) Mills, Patti Martin, Peggy Price, and Jenny Works; and many other loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of the Blessing service at 2 pm. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. If desired, memorials may be made to a



charity of one's choice. Online condolences at



