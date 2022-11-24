WOOLUM, Vicki L.



70, of Springfield, passed away November 21, 2022, in Dayspring of Miami Valley. She was born October 13, 1952, in Maysville, KY, the daughter of Leo C. and Thelma E. (Fogleman) Rossman. Vicki was an avid artist her whole life and especially loved painting. She was a dedicated cyclist who participated in GOBA (Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure) for the first 10 years and would ride up to 70 miles or more at a time. Survivors include one daughter and spouse, Andrea & Scott Rickord; four grandchildren, ChrisJen Lemon, Elijwah Robinson, Ryan and Rebecca Rickord; three siblings, Jerry Rossman, Terry Rossman and Jill Rudy and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter Karri Lemon-Robinson. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday in Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs with Pastor Jody Noble officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow at 2:00 pm in Covenant Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

