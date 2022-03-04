Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

WOOLUM, Fredrick

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WOOLUM,

Fredrick Roscoe "Fritz"

Was born May 2, 1939, in Hamilton, Ohio. Fritz entered into his eternal reward on Sunday, February 27, 2022. He is

survived by his loving wife, Rose Woolum, and his five

children Tari (Tod) DePoy, Todd (Cindy) Woolum, Traci Statum, Marsha Shepherd-Lee, and

Russell (Terry) Shepherd. Fritz has 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Fritz was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe Woolum and Thelma Andrews, his brother, Gary Woolum, and a great-grandchild, Caden Ray Lee. He worked as a meat cutter at Marsh and Liberal Supermarkets and was a longtime member of the Hamilton Eagles Lodge. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way, at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Dale Campfield, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
NEWKOLD, Julia
3
DAVIS, Anne
4
ERWIN, JoAnn
5
BREWER, Mary
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top