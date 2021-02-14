WOOLF, Earl J. "Bub"



Age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at his son's home. He was born Feb. 23, 1928, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late Earl R. and Laura B. Woolf. Bub was a 1946 graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Bub enjoyed his time as a Boy Scoutmaster, leading many troops. He retired as a Journeyman Plumber. He was married in 1950 and was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise (Wade) on Oct. 26, 2011. He was also



preceded in death by 3 sisters, Frances Mueser, Edith Miller and Dorie (Supper) Howell, and a brother, Richard. Bub is



survived by his sister, Norma Snider of Vandalia, son, David Woolf of Vermont, daughter, Brenda Woolf of Kettering, daughter, Melissa Woolf of Kettering, and son, Neal Woolf and his wife Cathy of Waynesville, 6 grandchildren, Sarah Hussong, David and wife Megan Woolf-Isbel, Luke Stavrand, Dylan Stavrand, Eleanor and husband Duane Hall, Logan and his wife Jaclynn Woolf, 9 great-grandchildren, and a host



of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Private services will be held at the family's convenience. Interment, Bellbrook



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Quaker Heights Ohio Living activities or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton, in Bub's memory. Arrangements entrusted to



Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

