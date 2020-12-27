WOOLCOCK,



Richard John



79, of Germantown, OH, passed peacefully 23rd December, 2020. Born in Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, England, 6 January 1941 to Stanley Richard and Lucy Mildred, childhood enjoyments were steam train spotting, mineral collecting, church choir, summers at the family farm, and holidaying along the Cornwall coast.



An exceptionally bright and promising student, Richard was awarded a Foundation Scholarship to King Edward VI Grammar School, Southampton; attended the University of Leeds 1959-1963, completing an honors course in chemical engineering, and awarded a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honors.



Richard's industrial experience included manager for British Sugar Corp.; senior chemical engineer and technical sales manager for International Synthetic Rubber Co. Ltd.; and business development and technical manager for Simon Engineering Ltd. Operating areas consisted of technical service and sales support, design and development, new plant installation, troubleshooting, maintenance, quality control, and the application of centrifuges and related equipment in the food processing and byproduct recovery industries. Richard traveled extensively on business to most parts of the world, including Australia, New Zealand, the USA, and most countries in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Far East, Central and South America.



Richard married Carole Patricia Hartwell 11 September, 1965, had three children, and lived in various parts of England and Scotland. In 1981, Richard joined the Dupps Company of Germantown, OH, a global leader in rendering equipment and service to the animal byproducts and protein recycling industry; retiring from Dupps in 2007.



A member of Germantown United Methodist Church, Richard had a love of the outdoors, country walks, the sea, dogs, church choir, performing arts, reading, his cigar and pipe, dark beer, red wine, spicy food, and vacations. Richard was devoted and loving, a true gentleman, always dependable, firm when necessary, with a joyful and appreciative nature and dry, British humor.



Preceded in death by his son, Simon Ralph, and sister, Diana Heathorn. Survived by his wife of 55 years, Carole; daughters Sarah Louise Stanton, of Kettering & Lucy Jessica (Chad) Gilbert of Germantown; grandsons Matthew John & Michael Paul (Michelle) Argeroplos of Colorado; Christopher Simon Stanton of Kettering; John Ronald & Eli Richard Gilbert of Germantown; nephews Mark & Paul (Awo) Heathorn and special cousin Martin (Liz) Woolcock of England.



Graveside service 30 December, 1 p.m., Germantown Union Cemetery. Officiant, Pastor Gary Wheeler. The family welcomes all to attend. Arrangements by Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home. Donations in memory of Richard may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church, Valley View Music Boosters, Farmersville Fire Association, or Germantown Parks and Recreation Department.

