WOODWARD, Paul

WOODWARD, Jr., Paul Paul Maxwell Woodward, Jr., MD. FACS. FICS. (91) passed away peacefully at his home on August 5, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born November 7, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he earned his undergraduate degree, as well as his degree in medicine. He did his Ophthalmology residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit Michigan. Paul was stationed in Germany following WW2 as a medical doctor serving in the Army. He did Obstetrics while in the service and loved delivering babies. His record was delivering 26 babies in 24 hours. After his service in the military, Paul lived in Middletown Ohio where he began his practice in Ophthalmology in 1957. and practiced medicine until his retirement in 1996. Paul was well known for his many passions in life including his love of music. In particular, he loved performing with his hand bells solo in various church and community functions. He also enjoyed long distance running including completing 9 marathons. He enjoyed photography, piloting gliders, woodworking and metal working, skeet shooting, golfing, and playing Bridge, just to name a few. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Nancy Pickering Woodward, his sister Lois Woodward Barber, his parents, Paul Maxwell Woodward Senior and Ruth Parks Woodward Nimitz. Paul is survived by his second wife of forty years, Maxine Tinch Woodward, his three children, Steven Woodward, Marjorie Woodward Pitzer (Charles), and Michael Woodward (Nancy), and his two step daughters, Teresa Robinson (Gilbert), and Candace Schenck (Scott). He leaves behind many grandchildren and great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.

