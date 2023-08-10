WOODSON (SIMS), DORIS IRENE



WOODSON, Doris Irene Sims, of Lebanon, Ohio, on August 6, 2023 at the age of 92, Doris took her last breath on earth and her first in Heaven. She was born January 22, 1931 in Piqua, Ohio to Homer and Ida Sims who lived on a farm in Morrow, Ohio. She and her younger sister Evelyn, who preceded her in death, enjoyed many good times growing up there in the country. Doris married the love of her life, Laurence Wilbur Woodson, in 1950 and moved to Lebanon, Ohio where they lived and raised their seven children. In her early 20's she gave her heart to the Lord at a revival in Middletown, Ohio and never looked back. This occurred about a year after Laurence had become a Christian. Sadly, in 2015 she became a widow but her sights remained on heaven and living for the Lord. She spent her life serving Him, her family, her community, her church and her world in many different capacities, such as volunteering at Project Partners and then Caring Partners, among others. She was dedicated to her Card Ministry, sending cards to all her friends and families as they celebrated special days, or when they were sick. She had many interests, such as birdwatching and flower gardening, and kept a lovely yard. Even in her later years she had more energy than most half her age. Her door remained opened (literally) to the neighborhood and others who needed a listening ear, something to eat, or just a place to hang out. Music was very important in Doris' life also, having a huge LP record collection of different genres of Christian music. One could often hear this music playing on her HiFi console when they visited. However, without a doubt, missions were her passion. She not only financially supported missionaries, but also hosted them on furlough. She thrived on the numerous short-term mission trips to Third World countries she took over the years, notably to Haiti, Guatemala, Costa Rico, Panama, Ecuador and Peru. Her last such trip was to Haiti when she was 82 years old! She was always an avid Student of the Bible and committed many of the Psalms to memory. Despite life's hardships, yes, she lived a full and exciting life. Those who preceded her in death, besides her loving husband, were her close "baby" sister Evelyn, two stillborn babies, her brothers Howard Sims, Morris Sims, Homer Sims Jr., and Thomas Sims, and sisters Thelma Sims Settles and Gertrude Sims Featherstone. Loved ones left to cherish her memory include her seven children, Patricia Jackson of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gloria Conway of Lebanon, Lawrence Douglas Woodson of Seattle, Washington, Daniel Woodson of Barnwell, South Carolina, Timothy Woodson of Cincinnati, Annette (Jeffrey) Jones of Columbus, Georgia and Amy Woodson of Lebanon, along with 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be Friday, August 11, 2023 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the First Church of God, 100 Easton Manor Drive, Monroe, Ohio 45050, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will be at Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



