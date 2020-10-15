WOODS, Virginia "Jean" Age 83 of Centerville, formerly of Dayton, passed away on October 13, 2020, at St. Leonard Nursing Home. Family will greet friends from 10:00am-11:00am, Saturday, October 17 at Centerville Christian Fellowship, 700 E. Spring Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45458, with a Funeral Service at 11:00am. Burial in David's Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.
