Woods, Mark

2 hours ago

Woods, Mark A.

departed June 16, 2023. He is survived by siblings: Esther D. Mills (Alfred), Anna Woods and Hosea A. Woods, other loving family and friends. Funeral Service 1PM, Tuesday June 27, 2023 at Revelation M.B. Church, 1496 Swinger Dr. Dayton, OH 45417. Visitation will be held 12-1 PM.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

