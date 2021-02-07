WOODS, Margaret Mary



Margaret Mary Woods, of Englewood, was born in the town of Dunmore County,



Galway, Ireland, on May 9, 1941. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and



became a USA Citizen in 1980. She entered into Heaven's gates on January 20, 2021.



Margaret is survived by her



loving husband, Garrett Woods of 57 memorable years; her son, Garrett J.; grandson,



David; great-granddaughter, Mahaela; brother, Liam Shalley; brother, Eamon Shalley; sister, Bridie O'Keefe; and niece,



Sharon O'Keefe. She is predeceased by her father, James



Shalley; mother, Mary (Caulfield) Shalley; brother, Anthony Shalley; and her grandson, Justin. Margaret retired from Elder Beerman Northwest after 22 years of service. She was awarded Employee of the Year in 1989. She enjoyed her time spent working and kept in contact with a few close co-workers who then became some of her best friends. After retirement,



Margaret enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. She had an unwavering faith in God, an accomplished mother and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, especially her time spent at Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for her family and friends. Margaret also had a love for animals and deep compassion for kids with disabilities. Arrangements entrusted to Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood. A



private interment ceremony will be held at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Margaret may be made to Smile Train



(www.smiletrain.org) or your favorite charity. To leave a message or share a special memory with Margaret's family, please visit: (www.kindredfuneralhome.com). Don't be afraid, for I am with you. Don't be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my



victorious right hand. -Isaiah 41:10

