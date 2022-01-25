WOODS, Donald Gene



Donald Gene Woods, The former voice of the Franklin Wildcats, age 74, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Hospice of Butler Warren Counties. He was born in Happy, Kentucky, on November 15, 1947, to the late Eugene and Maude Woods (Hammonds.)



Don was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Doug and Dale Woods.



He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Donna Woods (Flinspach); sons, Jonathan Woods (Emily), and Darren Woods (Jenni); grandchildren, Nate Woods, Alexis Woods (Jason



Carver), Austin Woods (Anna Mink), Maddie Woods (Ben



Barber), Sarah Mockabee (Davey); Jordan Bess (Kelli), Kaycee Todd (Branden); 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Pfistner, Sharlene Cornett, Sharon Pratt (Danny), Susie Medaris



(Tommy); brothers, David Woods (Patty), Dexter Woods



(Kristine), Dwaine Woods (Hazel); sisters-in-law, Vickie Woods, and Jan Woods; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation for Don will take place on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005, from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. Funeral service will take place on Thursday, January, 27 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Woods family.



