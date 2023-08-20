Woodruff, Joan

Woodruff (Grant), Joan E.



Age 86 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Ruth Grant, sister Harriet Webster, and brother-in-law John Voelkl. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Lloyd Woodruff, children Lora Woodruff, Tina (Eddie) Bennett, and Dale (Sarah) Woodruff, grandchildren Corey Bennett, Kayla Bennett, Carson Bennett, Alex Woodruff, Esme Woodruff, and Max Woodruff, twin-sister Jean Voelkl, brother Douglas (Becky) Grant, brother-in-law William Webster, and several nieces, nephews and friends. Joan attended Parkview Church of the Nazarene and later Be Hope Church. She loved to cook and garden, but most of all she loved her family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel with Pastor Sheila Slone officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Zion Shoup Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m.  7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



