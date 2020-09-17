WOODIE, Kathleen Marcille Our beautiful Katie, passed from this life on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She is preceded in passing by her "partner in crime", Kathleen M. Cambria, "Mammaw," Lawrence E. Woodie (grandpa), great grandparents Virginia Gibbs-Pratt, John R. Gibbs, John Pratt, Jenny Cambria and Carmelo Cambria. Katie is survived by her mom, Lisa Schreck, her dad Randall Woodie, her second dad Dr. Stephen Schreck, her brothers: Conor, Aidan and Quinn, Chuck Cambria "Pop-pop," There are countless, close loving family members of aunts, uncles and cousins to mention. Katie grew up in Oakwood attending E.D. Smith Elementary School, Oakwood Junior High School and graduating from Oakwood High School in 2011. She made many friends during her school years and maintained especially close ties with Brooke, Erin, Kristen and Madison, her life-long friends made in elementary school and Laura "Lew" her cousin/friend, close since babies. Katie enjoyed, and was a valued team member of, Greater Dayton Rowing Association, Key Swimming and the Oakwood High School Swim team throughout high school. Katie graduated from the University of Dayton in 2015 with a Bachelors of Education Degree. While working towards her coveted degree, she was an assistant coach for the university's men's rowing team. She loved her time in college learning, serving others and making more friends. Katie was 27 years old and has been a third grade teacher at Walter Hill Elementary School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the past two years. She always knew she wanted to be a teacher, always loved taking care of children, loved her teaching career, her school and, most of all, her students. Erica Brinkley, Dominique Kort and Taylor Unklesbay and Katie became fast close friends working together at Walter Hill. In addition to her teaching, Katie worked for Pottery Barn in Nashville as an interior design specialist and loved those she worked with, both co-workers and clients. Shortly after moving to Nashville, Katie adopted a beloved pup, Maybelle. She always had a love for animals, (especially frogs, cows, and her Bearded Dragon lizard.) Katie cast a bright light wherever she went with her joy for life, bright smile and caring touch. Our world was only made brighter because of Katie's presence here. She will be treasured and held close in our hearts and memories forever. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429 on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 5pm 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Angels Church 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, Ohio 45409 on Saturday, September 19, 2020, beginning at 10:30am. Burial at Calvary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations, in Katie's memory may be sent to Walter Hill Elementary School, 6309 Lebanon Road, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129. Due to restrictions, a link to the live streamed services will be added to Katie's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com.

