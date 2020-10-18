WOODARD, Linda Age 61 of Dayton, departed October 13, 2020. An employee of Alpha & Omega Building Services. A member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She is survived by six children, seven grandchildren, one brother, one sister and a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-Through Viewing 10 A.M. to 11 A.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Services. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral