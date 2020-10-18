WOODARD, Linda Age 61 of Dayton, departed October 13, 2020. An employee of Alpha & Omega Building Services. A member of Corinthian Baptist Church. She is survived by six children, seven grandchildren, one brother, one sister and a host of other relatives and friends. Walk-Through Viewing 10 A.M. to 11 A.M., Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Family Services. Interment, Shiloh Park Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

