WOODARD, Clyde L.



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Clyde L. Woodard (Woody), 97 of Springfield, Ohio, on January 2, 2021. A Springfield resident for nearly 70 years, Clyde was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, on November 1, 1923, to Clarence and Clara Ruth (Todd)



Woodard. Clyde graduated from Trimble High School in 1941 before enlisting in the



Army Reserve Corps in December of 1942. Following basic training, Clyde, joined the Army Air Force in February 1943 where he ultimately received his Commission piloting the B-17 Flying Fortress as a member of the 390th Bomber Group during WW2. Having flown more than 30 combat missions from June 1944 to November 1945, Clyde transferred to the USAF Reserve where he completed his service, attaining the rank of Major. Following his military service, Clyde attended and graduated Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Science. Throughout his career, Clyde worked at Wright-Patterson AFB as a Physicist, initially working on the development of Infrared technologies before retiring as a Branch Chief at Wright Patterson AFB. An avid outdoorsman, Clyde enjoyed hunting, fishing and Ohio State Football. A generous soul always thinking of others, Clyde chose to donate his remains to the Anatomical Gift Program at Wright State University. Clyde is survived by his stepson, Chris Rutherford, a niece and several nephews. Clyde is preceded in death by his wives, Adonna Lynn Woodard, Joann Woodard, his daughter, Sharon Woodard, his parents and two brothers, Ralph and Howard Woodard.

