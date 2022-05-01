WOODARD, Bobbie Jean



Age 87, of Springboro, passed away April 25, 2022. She was born on October 23, 1934, in Perry County, KY, to the late Ben and Lidia (Gwin) McLemore. In addition to her parents,



Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Geneva Jones, Belvia Napier, Joe McLemore, David McLemore and Norma Lee Davis.



She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Raymond Woodard; son, Gary (Susan) Woodard of Williamstown, WV; daughter, Linda (John) Johnson of Canton, OH; grandchildren, Christopher (Rebecca) Woodard of UT, Aaron (Kelly) Woodard of WV, Michael Johnson of CA and Daniel Johnson of OH; great-grandchildren, Aria Woodard, Tilly Mae Woodard and Kate Woodard; brother, Arnold McLemore and numerous



nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.



Family will receive guests from 10-11 AM on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459) where a



funeral service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow the service at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens, Centerville.



To share a memory of Bobbie Jean or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

