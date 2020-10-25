WOOD, Ruth E.



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio,



departed this life Friday,



October 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Rev. Joseph



Coleman officiating and Rev. Junior Greenlee and Pastor Nick Sherman, eulogists. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

