WOOD, Ronnie C.



Age 68, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on



Sunday, October 25, 2020.



Ronnie was born December 10, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to the late Clay & Esta (Nee Elam) Wood. In addition to his



parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Garry Wood and sister, Debbie



Hamilton. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tara Wood; children, Angela Kraft, Patty Wood and Ron Wood Jr.; step-sons, Joe and Steve Back; sisters, Bobbie Hineline and Liz Watkins; brothers,



Lonnie Stewart and Larry Wood; grandson, Noah Kraft; step- grandchildren, Nevaeh Back, Timothy, Steven and Billi Byrnes and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ronnie was a machine repairman for many years. He loved music,



animals, kids and fast cars. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10-11 am at Newcomer



Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am, with Brother Gary Smith



officiating. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com