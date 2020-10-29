X

WOOD, Ronnie

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WOOD, Ronnie C.

Age 68, of Franklin, went home to be with the Lord on

Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Ronnie was born December 10, 1951, in Middletown, OH, to the late Clay & Esta (Nee Elam) Wood. In addition to his

parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Garry Wood and sister, Debbie

Hamilton. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Tara Wood; children, Angela Kraft, Patty Wood and Ron Wood Jr.; step-sons, Joe and Steve Back; sisters, Bobbie Hineline and Liz Watkins; brothers,

Lonnie Stewart and Larry Wood; grandson, Noah Kraft; step- grandchildren, Nevaeh Back, Timothy, Steven and Billi Byrnes and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ronnie was a machine repairman for many years. He loved music,

animals, kids and fast cars. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 10-11 am at Newcomer

Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 11am, with Brother Gary Smith

officiating. To send a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory

3940 Kettering Boulevard

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.