WOOD, Hazel Fay



Age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18th, 2020. She was born



August 29th, 1933, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late



Harold Scott and Alma Luticia Taylor Hill.



She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for 78 years, where she played the organ. She had a wonderful singing voice and sang classical recitals on Middletown's radio station "WPFB". After graduating from Lemon-Monroe High School in 1951, she attended Miami University and finished her training at Middletown Hospital for nursing. Hazel worked at Otterbein Home as a geriatric nurse for over 20 years, retiring in 1995.



Hazel married the love of her life Leon Lamar Wood II on October 19, 1953, in Richmond, Indiana. She traveled to



Honolulu alone to be with her new husband at Hickman Air Force Base where they lived for 27 months. They had their first child at Tipler Army Hospital before returning to Ohio and later 3 more sons: Leon Lamar III (Carla), William Scott (Debra), James Edward, and John Harold (Teri).



She has seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and



several step-grandchildren.



She loved her dog Riley, as well as reading, history, flowers, trees, birds, traveling, watching educational television, and most of all family and friends.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home Life Celebration Center, 1357 E. 2nd Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. The service will begin at 7 pm on Friday, April 23rd, 2021.



Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com.



