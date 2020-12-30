WOOD, Doris L.



Doris L. Wood died peacefully in Richfield, OH, December 19, 2020. Born April 23, 1934, in Whitley Co. KY, to the late Herbert and Delphia Burnett, graduated from Whitley Co. High School in 1952, and pursued her teaching career, graduating from the University of Kentucky in 1962.



Doris spent 35 years teaching in the Miamisburg School District. Upon retirement she continued her passion for education by raising money for scholarships for Miamisburg graduates. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church. Doris eventually moved to Tennessee and then Northeast Ohio to live near her immediate family.



Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 42 years, David C. Wood, sister Pauline (Hubert) Pruitt and brother, Roscoe Burnett. She is survived by her son David, his wife Melissa, grandchildren Charles, Kate, and William, brothers George (Helen) and Lincoln (Wanda) Burnett, sisters Betty (Lolan) Redden, and Pat(Don) Angel, along with many nieces, nephews, and close friends including Gail Croskey who traveled often to visit with her.



A celebration of life will take place in Miamisburg at a later time. Donations can be made is her memory to the Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation Retired Miamisburg Schools Employees Scholarship Fund which is held at the Dayton Foundation, 1401 South Main Street Suite 100 Dayton, OH 45409. or St. James United Methodist Church. A special thanks to Kitty Still and the staff at the Renaissance of Richfield who became like family and cared so dearly for Doris during these last years.

