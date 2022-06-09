WOMACK, Tom C.



Age 79 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022. He owned and operated Womack Liquor Store from 1972 - 1984 in Huntertown, IN. He retired from Brinks as a driver with many years of service. Tom assisted with the basketball team at Carroll High School in Indiana. He was a member of the Churubusco Masonic Lodge #515, F. & A.M., the Mizpah Shriners and the Scottish Rite for over 50 years. Tom was an avid Notre Dame fan and Indianapolis 500 fan. He enjoyed watching all sports and going on Steam Engine Excursions with his wife. He also enjoyed model trains. He is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years: Judy (Hill) Womack, son: Andrew (Jeni) Womack, grandchildren: Chelsie (Matthew), Cara, Jamie, Linzie, great-grandchildren: Clementine and Zavier, brother: John (Donna) Womack, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Inez (West) Womack, brothers: James Woodrow, Chester Ray "Jack" George Lee "Leo" and Jay Dee Womack, sisters: Florence Nunchuck, Jennie Pearl Brookhart and Anita Judy Womack. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on



Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Children's Hospital. To view the service for Tom and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com