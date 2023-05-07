X

Woloson, Christopher

Woloson, Christopher John

Age 45, born in Kettering, OH, Oct 9, 1977, and passed away, Monday, April 24, 2023 in Largo, FL. A celebration of life will be held at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Rd., Largo, FL 33774, Monday, May 15, 2023, with visitation from 1:00pm to 2:30pm and service at 2:30pm. Full obituary, please visit: www.serenityfuneralhomelargo.com

Funeral Home Information

Serenity Funeral Home & Serenity Gardens Memorial Park

13401 Indian Rocks Road

Largo, FL

33774

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/largo-fl/serenity-funeral-home/4681?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

