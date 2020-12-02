WOLFE, Virginia "Doris"



Age 89, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was born April 13, 1931, in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of



Logan and Myrtle (Stocker)



Burton. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Wolfe; brothers, James, David, Fred Burton; sisters,



Ruby Kroger and Bonnie Cain.



Virginia is survived by her two sons, John Jr. and James; daughter, Brenda Jones; 6 grandchildren, Bobbi Jo, Beci (Steve) Ivey, Jenni (Clay) Franks, Nikki Jones Telletsen, Marisa (Ashton) Johnston and Trevin Wolfe; 8 great-grandchildren, Kayla (fiancé, Dallas) Browning, Larrisa (Steven) Permenter, Ryan Jones, Chloe Tellefsen, Ella Franks, Hunter Franks, Sophia Johnston and Cameron Ivey; 3 great-great-grandchildren,



Aurora, Eli and Eva; sister, Madeline (Jack) Underwood.



A visitation for Virginia will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A



funeral service will occur Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Freedom House Church of God, 5346 Hamilton Trenton Rd., Trenton, OH 45067. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

