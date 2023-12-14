Wolfe, Doug



Age 66, of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on December 7, 2023 in Sommerset, KY. Doug was preceded in death by his father, Earl Wolfe. He loved to vacation at his favorite place, Lake Cumberland, where he enjoyed boating and fishing. Doug is survived by his wife of 35 years, Brenda Wolfe; daughters, Megan (Blair) Mullins, and Taryn Wolfe; grandchildren, Lillie and Maddox Mullins; mother, Wanda Wolfe; sister, Janine (Thom) Greene. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, December 16 from 1:00 p.m.  3:00 p.m. at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Special Wish Foundation www.aspecialwisho.org



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com