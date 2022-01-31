WOLFE, Desmond Lewis



Desmond Lewis Wolfe, age 95, of Troy, OH, passed away on January 28, 2022, at the



Randall Residence of Troy. He was born on February 20, 1926, in Troy to the late Harry D. and Mona B. (Lewis) Wolfe.



He is survived by his children: Linda S. Wolfe of Troy;



Timothy J. Wolfe of Delaware; Mona C. (Michael) Mullendore of Chapin, SC; daughter-in-law: Cathy Wolfe of Troy; stepdaughter: Cheree Ann (Tim) Daffner of Troy and grandchildren: Mason D. (Darcy) Mullendore of Kalispell, MT; Mallorie E. (David) Macko of Elk Grove, CA; James W. Daffner of Westerville and Michael A. Daffner of Grove City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife: Carol (Roney) Wolfe on December 29, 1989, and Jean A. (Schmidt) Stone Wolfe on September 8, 2021; son: Robert D. Wolfe and stepson: James Claude Stone.



Des was a 1944 graduate of Troy High School and furthered his studies at Sinclair College. He served his country in the US Army Air Corps from 1944-1946.



He was a longtime member of St. John's United Church of Christ and formerly with the Elks Lodge in Troy. He retired from Hobart Manufacturing Company after 44 years of service and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He later



returned to Hobart as a contractor for another six years. He served on the City of Troy Zoning Board of Appeals and the Troy CAC – THOU Board for many years.



Des was an avid golfer and reader when able. He also loved his beloved dogs.



A private graveside service will take place at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Troy. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 130 South Walnut Street, Troy, OH 45373.



Friends may express condolences to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com