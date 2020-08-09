WOLFE, Charles F. Age 85, of Miamisburg, passed away August 5th, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born September 14, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Charles F. and Charlotte E. (Folkerth) Wolfe. He is survived by Louise (Bryson) Wolfe, his wife of 50 years, and their 3 sons, Tony and Robin Wolfe, Chris and Sheri Wolfe, Scott and Michelle Wolfe. He is also survived by daughter, Jamie and Bill Holster; son, Mike and Beth Wolfe; son, Jeff Wolfe; daughter, Julie and Todd Gulasa; his youngest daughter, Lisa and Chuck Barton; sister, Judy Schriml; brother-in-law, Terry Lackey, and brother-in-law, James Bryson, and Lowell Shook, the closest thing to a brother he ever had; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Freckman; sister, Ann Lackey; his brother-in-laws, Gerald Schriml, Clifford Bryson, and Ernie Bryson. He was a graduate of Stivers High School in Dayton. He worked and retired from the ongoing retail concern of Rike's, Shilito Rike's, Lazarus, and finally Macy's Department Store in Dayton. He and Louise owned and operated a successful Family Restaurant in Franklin, Ohio, called Louise's Place for many years. He worked tirelessly as a volunteer for the United Way in Dayton donating time and energy to help others. He had many many friends and was loved and respected by all who knew him, he will be terribly missed. Private family service at a later date. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

