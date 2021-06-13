journal-news logo
WOLF, Patricia

WOLF, Patricia "Pat"

Age 79, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Pat was born July 31, 1941, in Erie, PA, to John and Mary Savko. She was deeply devoted to her family and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally.

Private family services will be held in the care of Routsong

Funeral Home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

