WOLF, Patricia "Pat"



Age 79, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021. Pat was born July 31, 1941, in Erie, PA, to John and Mary Savko. She was deeply devoted to her family and loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren unconditionally.



