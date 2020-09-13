WOLF, Michael Martin 68, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, September 4th, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on March 5th, 1952, the son of Richard E. and Betty M. (Peck) Wolf. Michael graduated from Bowling Green University and following graduation joined the United States Peace Corps. He moved to Japan where he met his wife and lived for several years. He returned to the United States and attended grad school at University at Albany, SUNY. After school he returned to Japan and was a professor at Shiga National University where he taught for over 20 years. He and his wife loved their dogs and competed in dog shows and competitions. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Ritsuko Wolf; his siblings: Sheila S. Wolf, Jay J. (Helena) Wolf, Julie J. Rose, and many nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made in Michael's honor to Clark County SPCA, 21 Walter St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com



