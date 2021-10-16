WOLF, Mary

WOLF (Myers), Mary J.



Mary J. Myers Wolf, 89, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at her home.



She was born February 18, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Jack and Gladys Sarah (Hastings) Myers.



Mary loved sewing, quilting, all different forms of art.



She is survived by her children, William Leroy (Melody) Wolf, Jr. and Douglas Keith (Lyinn) Wolf; grandchildren, Joshua Wolf, Rachel (Bruce) Morris, Natasha Amber Madden, Keith (Alicia) Dunning, Corica (David) Gordon; great grandchildren, Zoe (Nick) White, Evan Morris, Kaylee Morris, Henry Morris,



Simon Morris, Lucas Madden, Isabella Dunning, Brian Gordon, and Damen Gordon; sisters, Shirley (Robert) McCloud and Ann (Darryl) Downing; brother, Robert (Sandy) Myers.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, William Leroy Wolf, Sr.; siblings, Frances Engle, Jack Myers, Sr., Roger Myers, Phyllis Cox, Allen Myers, Jerry Myers, Sr., and Raymond S. Myers, Sr.



A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Springboro Cemetery. Services are entrusted to ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any local cancer society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



