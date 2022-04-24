WOLF, Don "Wolfy"



70, passed away peacefully and went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, April 20th, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet (Zettler) Wolf; his children Rick (Jen) Wolf, Tim (Anne) Wolf, Alan Wolf, and pretty girl Abby (Ryan) Ellis; his seven beloved grandchildren Madison, Miley, John, Owen, Nora, Isla, and MJ; 3 brothers and 3 sisters; and numerous



nieces, nephews, and cherished friends.



Don was born on February 22nd, 1952, in Hamilton, OH. He graduated from Stephen T. Badin High School in 1970. He was an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Parish in Lindenwald for 45 years where he was member of the P.A.C. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a hard-worker who spent most of his career selling manufacturing equipment in the sugar cane industry.



Don was a dedicated husband, father, grandpa, brother, and friend. He loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports, and he enjoyed golfing, gardening, grilling, and ice cold Busch Light.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Kathleen Wolf; in-laws Dick and Dorothy Zettler; his beloved grandfather Butch Nichting, and dear friends Dan Cox and Mark Trauthwein. They are undoubtedly celebrating together in heaven.



A memorial mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Hamilton on Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 AM. A celebration of life will follow at the V.F.W. in Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone inclined to make a donation to consider St. Ann's Catholic Parish or the Don Wolf Tribute Page at Michael J. Fox Foundation's website.



