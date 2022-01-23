WOLAVER,



Arah-Dean Scheele



Age 94 of Fairborn, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, concluding a full and happy life in which she always provided peace, comfort, and joy to anyone she met.



Arah-Dean's parents, Esther and Arthur Scheele predeceased her, as well as her brother, Gordon, her son, Rick Wolaver, and her husband of 69 years, Dr. Lynn Wolaver. She is survived by her son, Stephen Wolaver and wife Gayla Sue (Lindy); grandchildren, Scott Wolaver and wife Kerri (Gayheart), Lindy Wolaver Ewald and husband David, and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Connor Wolaver.



Arah-Dean was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, and raised in Springfield, Illinois, where her parents operated several



pharmacies. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1945 and from the University of Illinois in 1949 with a degree in microbiology. While at U of I she was in Kappa Delta sorority and on the homecoming court. Following graduation she married her life companion, Lynn Wolaver, also an Illinois graduate.



The family relocated to Fairborn, Ohio, in 1951, where she lived her entire life. Arah-Dean supported her husband and dedicated her life raising her two children. When her husband became mayor of Fairborn, she served her post as first lady with style and grace. She considered Fairborn the best place to live and raise a family.



She was a founding member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fairborn when it began in 1955 and remained a life member. She often volunteered for various community activities and



received the outstanding victim advocate volunteer award from the Greene County Prosecutor's office, something she held in high esteem and work she enjoyed being a part.



Arah-Dean and Lynn loved to travel, going to every continent and visiting many countries. They enjoyed going on cruises,



indeed accumulating over 365 days at sea on several cruise lines.



Her favorite story was about the time her husband was consulted for science advice by Buzz Aldrin after he was the



second man on the moon. The conversation was late at night after an event at the Officers Club at WPAFB for which she fell asleep and missed the entire meet.



She has now fallen asleep in God's eternal hands and all is well.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, Rev. Arthur Casci officiating. The family will



receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. Additionally, a gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-



Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. Arah-Dean will be laid to rest next to her husband on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, 1441 Monument Ave., Springfield, IL 62702.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church and School, Fairborn.



Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com