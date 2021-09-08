WOHLMAN, John Albert "Jack"



9/25/1932 – 9/4/2021



John (Jack) Albert Wohlman was born on September 25, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the younger of two sons born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wohlman. While growing up he also lived in Ilion, NY, and Middletown, CT, where he graduated from High School. He graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1954, was commissioned as a 2nd Lt and entered the Air Force where he remained for 20 years and



retired as a Lt. Col.



Jack will be cremated with half his ashes being buried with Della in Dayton, OH, at the National Cemetery and half in Sturgeon, MO, where he will ultimately be joined by Dulane.



During a 30 month tour in Alaska, he was first assigned to the Distant Early Warning (DEW) line project. He was subsequently transferred to Eielson AFB to Support the Strategic Air



Command (SAC) Reflex Operation and the Aircraft and Cold Weather Test Programs. He also served 8 years in the Force Control Branch of the SAC Command Control System. He



finished his career with the Aeronautical Systems Division at Wright-Patterson AFB working on the B-1 and B-2 bomber programs.



While in Alaska he met and married Della Lewis with whom he enjoyed 37 years of wedded bliss. They adopted two



children, John and Jane. Della passed away in 1996 from an untreatable disease, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. In 1999 Jack married his sister-in-law, Dulane Lewis and had



another 22 years of marital happiness.



After retiring from the Air Force in 1974, Jack worked three years with the NCR Corporation, then seven years in Civil



Service and finally eleven years with Robbins-Gioia Corp., an Air Force Contractor. Following his retirement, he continued an active life with military organizations, his church, as a



volunteer with the Columbia, Missouri Police Department for 12+ years and for 13 years as a track and field official at the University of Missouri. He also served as a Board Member and then President of the Katy Lake Homeowners Association.



Jack was preceded in death by his first wife Della, his parents, Richard H. and Lulu G. Wohlman, an older brother Richard and sister-in-law Marion Wohlman. Surviving are his wife Dulane, son John and daughter-in-law Dana Wohlman, daughter Jane Prem, son-in-law Joe Lewis, and eight granddaughters Jennifer Wohlman, Michele Lewis, Kaitlyn Wohlman, Lindsey Lewis, Grace Prem, Hailey Wohlman,



Hannah Wohlman, and Brenna Prem, a great-grandson



Mathias Anderson, two great-granddaughters Natalie



Anderson and Penelope Hanan, plus numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be sent to Alive in Christ Lutheran Church, 201 Southampton Dr., Columbia, MO 65203, or to The Coyote Hill Children's Home, P.O. Box 1, Harrisburg, MO 65256.



