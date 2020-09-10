WOESTE, James W. Age 97, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born on August 15, 1923, in Dayton, OH, to the late William and Ottilia Woeste. He graduated from University of Dayton in Chemical Engineering. James proudly served our country in the US Army. He later retired from General Motors and was a volunteer Firefighter for over 50 years for Butler Township. He was a long-time member of St. Rita Catholic Church. James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jean A. (Robison) Woeste; daughter-in-law, Tammy Woeste; son-in-law, Mike Randall; son-in-law, Don Koverman. He is survived by his 9 children; daughters, Jane Leach (Bob), Pat Koverman, Peggy Randall, Mary Beth Woeste, Susie Westendorf (Tom), Cecilia Hess (David), Roberta Woeste; sons, Bill Woeste, Dan Woeste; 21 grandchildren & 29 great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Woeste. Due to COVID-19, the family's wishes are to have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in James's honor. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com. Arrangements entrusted by Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.

