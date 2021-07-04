WODRICH (Niggles), Anne



It is with overwhelming sadness that we share the passing of Anne Niggles Wodrich, age 73, of Huson, Montana. While in the loving embrace of her husband, Anne passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at St. Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana.



Anne, originally of Mount Vernon, Ohio, grew up in a wonderful small community where she was valedictorian of her 1965 graduating class at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic High School. She graduated from the University of Dayton in 1969 with a Bachelors of Science degree in Medical Technology. It was here that she met the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Bill Wodrich.



Anne was most recognizable by having one of the most beautiful, infectious and loving smiles. Her smile grew even larger upon the birth of her three sons, whom she loved and raised with every ounce of her passion. In addition to her husband, Anne is survived by her three sons: Michael (Helena) of Seattle, Washington, Thomas (Erika) of Lakeland, Florida, and Brian (Elizabeth) of Eagle, Colorado. Anne was also blessed with five beloved granddaughters, whom she treasured and cherished to no end: Ella, Ava, Catrin, Madison and Harper Wodrich. Anne's tremendous acts of kindness, patience and love is seen through each of these girls who will forever miss her loving embrace.



Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Isabel Niggles of Mount Vernon, Ohio.



A Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 7th, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Frenchtown, Montana, at 11:00 am followed by a reception. The family kindly asks in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, The Marianist Mission in Dayton, Ohio, or the charity of your choice.



"Every Day Is A Gift" ~ Anne Pauline Niggles Wodrich