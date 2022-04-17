WIVIOTT, Nancy

journal-news logo
Age 88, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2022. Nancy was born in St. Louis, Mo. Nancy is survived by her Sons Jeffrey Wiviott, Gary Wiviott and Daughter Sheryl (Mike) Erlichman; Grandchildren Dr. Robert Erlichman (Blair), Brian Erlichman, and Adam Erlichman; Great-Granddaughter Luci Erlichman; Life Companion Ernie Keucher. Nancy retired as a civilian employee of Wright-Patterson AFB. Nancy was a member of Temple Israel, Dayton, OH. Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family. Private services were held for the family on April 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

