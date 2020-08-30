WITTMAN, Dennis Lee Dennis Lee Wittman died peacefully in his home, on August 24, 2020. Dennis was born in 1943, at Mercy Hospital, in Hamilton, Ohio, the second of three children of Paul and Kathleen Wittman. He was a 1961 graduate of Garfield High School and 1965 graduate of Northwestern University. During his time in college, Dennis maintained a correspondence with Candace Ann Wittman (Jones), who he would later marry on November 5, 1965, and spend the next 47 years of his life. Following his college graduation, Dennis attended the United States Navy's Officer Candidate School (OCS) and was commissioned on November 19, 1965. During his time in the Navy he would go on to serve as the Communications Officer in USS Stribling (DD-867), 1966-67 and at the Naval Support Activity in Danang, RVN, where served as Cryptographics Officer. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1968, Dennis and Candace moved to St. Louis, where he attended the Washington University School of Law, and from which he earned his Juris Doctor (JD) in 1971. Dennis was admitted to practice law by the State of Ohio in 1971. Following a brief stint in Washington D.C., where Dennis worked for a year as a Department of Justice litigator, he and Candace returned to Hamilton to be closer to friends and family. The return to Hamilton to practice law enabled him to embark on a professional career that spanned five decades of private legal practice and three decades of teaching as an Assistant Professor of Business Law on the Miami University faculty in the Department of Finance from 1977-1999.Dennis will be remembered most by colleagues, friends, and family as a fundamentally honorable and decent man, who was fully invested in the well-being and happiness of those whose lives he touched. Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Candace in 2014; his son, Joshua Wittman, and brother, David Wittman. He is survived by his sister, Deborah Murphy (Wittman); his son, Will (Kelly) Wittman; daughter-in-law, Brenda Wittman (Long) and grandchildren, Joshua (JT) Wittman, Avery Wittman, Paige Wittman, and Emilie Wittman. Donations in his memory can be made to the Fort Hamilton "Lights of Love" (www.ketteringhealth.org/lightsoflove/), which bring comfort and joy to so many during the holiday season. Additionally, as someone who loved and appreciated the natural beauty of Northern Michigan, donations in Dennis's memory can be made to the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (www.gtrlc.org). A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill cemetery on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10:00 AM for family and close friends. Invited guests will arrive 9:30 10:00 AM.

