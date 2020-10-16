WITTE, Linda Sue Age 67, of Dayton, passed away October 14, 2020. She was born January 14, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Virgil and Winona Armstrong. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Witte; sister, Phyllis Miller; and brother, Lloyd Myron Kniceley. Linda is survived by her sons: Gabriel Witte (Shanda) and Paul Witte; granddaughter, Lennon Witte; sister, Sandra Cantrell; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Linda loved the Lord, and was a member of Living Word Church. She loved working in her beautiful garden and enjoyed cooking & baking. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens. To share a memory of Linda or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

