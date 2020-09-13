WITT, Leonard C. Age 76, of West Alexandria, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020. He was born July 17, 1944, in Berea, KY. Leonard was preceded in death by an infant sister and his parents, Dave and Hester Witt. He was a member of Germantown Eagles, VFW Post 1977 in Camden, the DAV chapter in Lewisburg. Leonard is survived by his wife, Millie; daughter, Jean Rogers and husband, Kenny Rogers; and brother, Glen Witt of FL. Leonard served several years as a member of the honor guard of Miamisburg, West Carrollton, and Preble Co. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM with funeral to follow at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, September 15th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

