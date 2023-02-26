WITT, Jewell



Jewell Witt of Kettering, OH, born Aug 23, 1920, passed away at the age of 102 at Bethany Village in Centerville, OH, on February 23rd, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Mida Belle Wooten of Hazard, KY, her brother Mason Wooten of Sacramento, CA, her brother Paris Wooten of Hazard, KY, her husband, Floyd B. Witt and son Freddy B. Witt, both of Kettering, OH, and grandson Anthony W. Witt of Irondale, OH. She leaves behind her sister, Drucilla Adcock of Hicksville OH, daughter Phyllis (Mack) Huff of Monticello, KY, her daughter Karen Kneidl of Centerville, OH, her son Larry (Faye) Witt of Nashville, GA. Her loving grandchildren are Candice Huff, Joe (Stacy) Huff, Joshua (Susan) Kneidl, Becky (Adam) Frischkorn, Nicole (Gregg) Luke, and Shawn Witt. Her loving great-grandchildren are Joey, Jade, Austin, Brandon, Andrew, Kenneth, Ayden, Michael, Breena, Logan, Kali, Jace and Mazy and great-great-granddaugher Berklee.



Jewell was a devout Christian who loved her church and her family. She taught Sunday School at East Dayton Baptist Church for many years. At her death, she was a member of South Dayton Baptist Church. She, along with her son, was a member of the Epilepsy Association.



She attended business college and worked in the clerical field well into her 70's. She was a true survivor. She contracted polio at a very young age, survived 2 cancers during her life, and survived COVID when she was 100.



She faced many obstacles in her life, which forced her to be independent and a good role model for her children. She is well loved and will be greatly missed.



