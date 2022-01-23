Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

WITT, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WITT, James R. "Jim"

74, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Jim was born February 8, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, son of the late Earl and Helen (Griffith) Witt.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 24 years, Anita Witt; children, Kara (Danny) White, Jamie Witt, Kevin Witt, Aaron Witt, and Brian Witt; numerous grandchildren; and his

brother, Bob Witt.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 – 5 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 5 PM. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
PRIM, Rita
3
POEHLMANN, Kelsi
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
RICHARDS, BARBARA
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top