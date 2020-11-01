WITT, Coleman

WITT, Dr. Coleman Boyd



Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Coleman was born on July 14, 1930, in Richmond, KY. He attended college at Eastern Kentucky University and medical school at the University of Louisville. Coleman was past President of East Dayton Optimist Club, Diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine, a member of the American Medical Association, and American Academy of Family Physicians. He was a true physician, adored by his patients, respected by his colleagues and known for his diagnostic skills. He enjoyed cars, boating, fishing, his dog Maxine and spending time with family.



Coleman loved to travel: his favorite times were taking his family on vacation. Coleman was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Ann in 2013. He is survived by his children, Pat (Paul) Frazier of CO, Mike (Rhonda) Witt of OH, Dr. Kevin (Gina) Witt of FL; grandchildren, Ben Bookout, Wes (Beckett) Witt, Chelsea (Shawn Larson) Bookout, Alex Foley; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Wyler, Windsor, and Spencer. A



special thank you to all of Coleman's caregivers, Cheryl, Stacy, and LaTishia for your compassionate care. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E STROOP RD, KETTERING. Family will greet friends following the service. To view the live streamed service please go to Routsong's channel on YouTube at 1:25 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417. To share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

