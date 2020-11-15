WITT, Coleman

WITT, Dr. Coleman Boyd,



Age 90, of Washington Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020. SERVICES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK. A private memorial service for the family will be held. Friends may view the memorial service via Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube Channel November 23 at any time, as we want to include you with our family and share in the memories of a life well-lived. Thank you all for your kind words and prayers for our family. ARRANGEMENTS BY ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING.

